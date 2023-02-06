B. Riley Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $106.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

