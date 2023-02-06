BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) Head to Head Analysis

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and FAT Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 1.94 $650,000.00 $0.05 16.40 FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.84 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.29

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BAB and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19% FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BAB and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FAT Brands pays out -11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAB beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

