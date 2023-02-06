Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BALL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.13.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.48. Ball has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Ball by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.