Bank of America Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.89.

Hexcel Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Articles

