Barclays Cuts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $20.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.14 on Friday. SLM has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

