Barclays Cuts Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $32.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of TWST opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $66.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,546 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,398,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $28,368,000.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
