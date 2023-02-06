Barclays Raises SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target to $135.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.
SiTime Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SiTime stock opened at $127.93 on Thursday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $270.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.63.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $7,836,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SiTime by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
