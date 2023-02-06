Barrington Research Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $15.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. 2U has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.20.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

