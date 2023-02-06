Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bausch + Lomb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 317,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 87,776 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.