Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Bausch + Lomb Price Performance
NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
