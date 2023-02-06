Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCOGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE:BLCO opened at $17.29 on Thursday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 317,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 87,776 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

