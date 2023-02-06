Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.