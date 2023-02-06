Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

