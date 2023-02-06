Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $212,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2023

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VLO opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

