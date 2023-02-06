Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 442,320 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,574,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 398,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 318,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

