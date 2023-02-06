Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 3.0% during the third quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ocuphire Pharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.35. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

