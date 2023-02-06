Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Evergy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 47.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

