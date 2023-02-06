Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Stock Performance
BNFT stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.5% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.