Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $158.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $94.51 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.06.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $7,514,049. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

