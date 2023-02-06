Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.