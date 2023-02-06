BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.