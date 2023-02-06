Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 381.28% from the stock’s current price.

BNGO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.25. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 451.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 146.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

