Birinyi Associates Inc. Acquires 3,950 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.86. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.