Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitfarms’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $231.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Bitfarms has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.62.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 121.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

About Bitfarms

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.