BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

