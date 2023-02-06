Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 355,417 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone worth $51,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Blackstone by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Blackstone by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.9 %

BX stock opened at $97.13 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.38.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,919,939 shares of company stock worth $161,900,196 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

