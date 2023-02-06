BMO Capital Markets Raises 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $11.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. StockNews.com downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.20. 2U has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. Equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

