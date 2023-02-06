BMO Capital Markets Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $386.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $394.00 to $386.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE APD opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.21 and its 200 day moving average is $275.49.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,573,000 after acquiring an additional 292,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,085,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,594,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,950,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

