Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

BDRBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

