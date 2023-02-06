Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $75.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 286,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

