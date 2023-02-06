Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $53.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,438 shares of company stock worth $4,280,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

