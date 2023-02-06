Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,438 shares of company stock worth $4,280,675. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

