Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.27.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $349,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,438 shares of company stock worth $4,280,675. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

