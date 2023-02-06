Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.18.
Brinker International Stock Performance
Shares of EAT stock opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $44.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 786,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after acquiring an additional 64,701 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period.
About Brinker International
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
