Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after buying an additional 463,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

