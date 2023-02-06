Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Head to Head Contrast

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti 38.24% 1.67% 1.38% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.03, suggesting that its share price is 1,803% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $139.23 million 2.80 $20.23 million $1.42 6.90 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eneti and Britannia Bulk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eneti and Britannia Bulk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Eneti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eneti beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

