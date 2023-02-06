Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) PT at $126.57

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.57.

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Bunge by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

