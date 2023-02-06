Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price at $58.33

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Shares of IART stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

