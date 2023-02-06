Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $117.25

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.43. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

