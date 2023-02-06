Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $48.62

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.62.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

LUV stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,527,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,733 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.