Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $91.64

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.82.
A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
Insider Activity at Targa Resources
In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $530,185. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Targa Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TRGP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50.
Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 132.08%.
Targa Resources Company Profile
Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.