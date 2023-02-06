Brokerages Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target at $91.64

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock valued at $530,185. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 132.08%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

