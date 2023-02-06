C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1,505.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $27,724,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.7 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

