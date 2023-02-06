C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $99.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $107.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.81.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.