C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

