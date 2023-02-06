C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.81.

CHRW stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

