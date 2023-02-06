C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $87.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

