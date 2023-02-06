CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $357.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $355.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CACI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $337.00.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $304.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International has a 12 month low of $240.02 and a 12 month high of $319.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.83 and its 200 day moving average is $289.00.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

