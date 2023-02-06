Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.
CALX stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.53.
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
