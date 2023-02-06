Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Position Increased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,763 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.64% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAR. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Price Performance

Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.