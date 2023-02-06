Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $125.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $162.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.