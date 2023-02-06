Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) versus Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Financial Review

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Celldex Therapeutics and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Celldex Therapeutics
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Cardio Diagnostics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Celldex Therapeutics
|$4.65 million
|466.85
|-$70.51 million
|($2.26)
|-20.39
|Cardio Diagnostics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$140,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celldex Therapeutics.
Profitability
This table compares Celldex Therapeutics and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Celldex Therapeutics
|-9,840.85%
|-25.47%
|-23.72%
|Cardio Diagnostics
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Cardio Diagnostics beats Celldex Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.
About Cardio Diagnostics
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
