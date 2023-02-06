China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut China Automotive Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $294.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. On average, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

